Comparison of Edesa Biotech Inc. (EDSA) and Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT)

As Biotechnology companies, Edesa Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:EDSA) and Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Edesa Biotech Inc. 6 54632.54 N/A -1.16 0.00 Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. 54 0.00 N/A -3.41 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Edesa Biotech Inc. and Global Blood Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Edesa Biotech Inc. and Global Blood Therapeutics Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Edesa Biotech Inc. 0.00% -51.1% -48.4% Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -34.5% -31.8%

Risk and Volatility

Edesa Biotech Inc.’s 2.27 beta indicates that its volatility is 127.00% more volatile than that of S&P 500. From a competition point of view, Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. has a 1.51 beta which is 51.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Edesa Biotech Inc. is 9 while its Current Ratio is 9.2. Meanwhile, Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 14.5 while its Quick Ratio is 14.5. Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Edesa Biotech Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Edesa Biotech Inc. and Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Edesa Biotech Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. 0 1 2 2.67

Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $82.67 average target price and a 77.02% potential upside.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Edesa Biotech Inc. and Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 25.9% and 99.2% respectively. About 1.3% of Edesa Biotech Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. has 4.2% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Edesa Biotech Inc. -1.21% -31.65% -21.79% -37.91% -44.29% -10.62% Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. -4.23% 1.61% 2.54% 15.42% 35.48% 33.5%

For the past year Edesa Biotech Inc. had bearish trend while Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. beats on 6 of the 8 factors Edesa Biotech Inc.