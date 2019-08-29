Comparison of Edesa Biotech Inc. (EDSA) and Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT)

As Biotechnology companies, Edesa Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:EDSA) and Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Edesa Biotech Inc.
|6
|54632.54
|N/A
|-1.16
|0.00
|Global Blood Therapeutics Inc.
|54
|0.00
|N/A
|-3.41
|0.00
Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Edesa Biotech Inc. and Global Blood Therapeutics Inc.
Profitability
Table 2 shows Edesa Biotech Inc. and Global Blood Therapeutics Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Edesa Biotech Inc.
|0.00%
|-51.1%
|-48.4%
|Global Blood Therapeutics Inc.
|0.00%
|-34.5%
|-31.8%
Risk and Volatility
Edesa Biotech Inc.’s 2.27 beta indicates that its volatility is 127.00% more volatile than that of S&P 500. From a competition point of view, Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. has a 1.51 beta which is 51.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500.
Liquidity
The current Quick Ratio of Edesa Biotech Inc. is 9 while its Current Ratio is 9.2. Meanwhile, Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 14.5 while its Quick Ratio is 14.5. Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Edesa Biotech Inc.
Analyst Recommendations
Edesa Biotech Inc. and Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Edesa Biotech Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Global Blood Therapeutics Inc.
|0
|1
|2
|2.67
Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $82.67 average target price and a 77.02% potential upside.
Institutional & Insider Ownership
The shares of both Edesa Biotech Inc. and Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 25.9% and 99.2% respectively. About 1.3% of Edesa Biotech Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. has 4.2% of it’s share held by insiders.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Edesa Biotech Inc.
|-1.21%
|-31.65%
|-21.79%
|-37.91%
|-44.29%
|-10.62%
|Global Blood Therapeutics Inc.
|-4.23%
|1.61%
|2.54%
|15.42%
|35.48%
|33.5%
For the past year Edesa Biotech Inc. had bearish trend while Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. had bullish trend.
Summary
Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. beats on 6 of the 8 factors Edesa Biotech Inc.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.