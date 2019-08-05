Comparison of Edesa Biotech Inc. (EDSA) and Esperion Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR)

Edesa Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:EDSA) and Esperion Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Edesa Biotech Inc.
|6
|0.00
|N/A
|-1.16
|0.00
|Esperion Therapeutics Inc.
|46
|6.98
|N/A
|-2.74
|0.00
Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Edesa Biotech Inc. and Esperion Therapeutics Inc.
Profitability
Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of Edesa Biotech Inc. and Esperion Therapeutics Inc.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Edesa Biotech Inc.
|0.00%
|-51.1%
|-48.4%
|Esperion Therapeutics Inc.
|0.00%
|-48.6%
|-35.7%
Risk and Volatility
Edesa Biotech Inc. has a 2.27 beta, while its volatility is 127.00% which is more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Esperion Therapeutics Inc.’s 64.00% volatility makes it more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 1.64 beta.
Liquidity
Edesa Biotech Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 9.2 and 9 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Esperion Therapeutics Inc. are 3.9 and 3.9 respectively. Edesa Biotech Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Esperion Therapeutics Inc.
Analyst Recommendations
The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for Edesa Biotech Inc. and Esperion Therapeutics Inc.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Edesa Biotech Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Esperion Therapeutics Inc.
|0
|3
|3
|2.50
On the other hand, Esperion Therapeutics Inc.’s potential upside is 84.01% and its consensus price target is $69.17.
Institutional and Insider Ownership
Institutional investors owned 25.9% of Edesa Biotech Inc. shares and 0% of Esperion Therapeutics Inc. shares. About 1.3% of Edesa Biotech Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 2.5% of Esperion Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Edesa Biotech Inc.
|-1.21%
|-31.65%
|-21.79%
|-37.91%
|-44.29%
|-10.62%
|Esperion Therapeutics Inc.
|-6.08%
|-12.92%
|-5.5%
|-12.09%
|-7.61%
|-13.72%
For the past year Edesa Biotech Inc. was less bearish than Esperion Therapeutics Inc.
Summary
On 5 of the 8 factors Esperion Therapeutics Inc. beats Edesa Biotech Inc.
Esperion Therapeutics, Inc., a lipid management company, focuses on developing and commercializing oral therapies for the treatment of patients with elevated low-density lipoprotein cholesterol (LDL-C). Its lead product candidate is Bempedoic acid, an inhibitor of ATP-citrate lyase that reduces cholesterol biosynthesis that is in Phase III long-term safety and tolerability study. Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Ann Arbor, Michigan.
