Comparison of Edesa Biotech Inc. (EDSA) and Esperion Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR)

Edesa Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:EDSA) and Esperion Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Edesa Biotech Inc. 6 0.00 N/A -1.16 0.00 Esperion Therapeutics Inc. 46 6.98 N/A -2.74 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Edesa Biotech Inc. and Esperion Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of Edesa Biotech Inc. and Esperion Therapeutics Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Edesa Biotech Inc. 0.00% -51.1% -48.4% Esperion Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -48.6% -35.7%

Risk and Volatility

Edesa Biotech Inc. has a 2.27 beta, while its volatility is 127.00% which is more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Esperion Therapeutics Inc.’s 64.00% volatility makes it more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 1.64 beta.

Liquidity

Edesa Biotech Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 9.2 and 9 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Esperion Therapeutics Inc. are 3.9 and 3.9 respectively. Edesa Biotech Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Esperion Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for Edesa Biotech Inc. and Esperion Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Edesa Biotech Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Esperion Therapeutics Inc. 0 3 3 2.50

On the other hand, Esperion Therapeutics Inc.’s potential upside is 84.01% and its consensus price target is $69.17.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 25.9% of Edesa Biotech Inc. shares and 0% of Esperion Therapeutics Inc. shares. About 1.3% of Edesa Biotech Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 2.5% of Esperion Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Edesa Biotech Inc. -1.21% -31.65% -21.79% -37.91% -44.29% -10.62% Esperion Therapeutics Inc. -6.08% -12.92% -5.5% -12.09% -7.61% -13.72%

For the past year Edesa Biotech Inc. was less bearish than Esperion Therapeutics Inc.

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc., a lipid management company, focuses on developing and commercializing oral therapies for the treatment of patients with elevated low-density lipoprotein cholesterol (LDL-C). Its lead product candidate is Bempedoic acid, an inhibitor of ATP-citrate lyase that reduces cholesterol biosynthesis that is in Phase III long-term safety and tolerability study. Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Ann Arbor, Michigan.