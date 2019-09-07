Comparison of Edesa Biotech Inc. (EDSA) and Dermira Inc. (NASDAQ:DERM)

This is therefore a contrasting of the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation in Edesa Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:EDSA) and Dermira Inc. (NASDAQ:DERM). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Edesa Biotech Inc. 6 78046.48 N/A -1.16 0.00 Dermira Inc. 10 6.20 N/A -5.34 0.00

Table 1 highlights Edesa Biotech Inc. and Dermira Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Edesa Biotech Inc. and Dermira Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Edesa Biotech Inc. 0.00% -51.1% -48.4% Dermira Inc. 0.00% -391.8% -53.3%

Volatility and Risk

A beta of 2.27 shows that Edesa Biotech Inc. is 127.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Dermira Inc.’s 1.31 beta is the reason why it is 31.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

9.2 and 9 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Edesa Biotech Inc. Its rival Dermira Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 7.1 and 6.9 respectively. Edesa Biotech Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Dermira Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for Edesa Biotech Inc. and Dermira Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Edesa Biotech Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Dermira Inc. 0 1 5 2.83

Meanwhile, Dermira Inc.’s consensus price target is $18.71, while its potential upside is 126.24%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 25.9% of Edesa Biotech Inc. shares and 80.11% of Dermira Inc. shares. Edesa Biotech Inc.’s share held by insiders are 1.3%. Comparatively, Dermira Inc. has 0.6% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Edesa Biotech Inc. -1.21% -31.65% -21.79% -37.91% -44.29% -10.62% Dermira Inc. 5.51% -4.24% -16.18% 33.08% -4.55% 22.53%

For the past year Edesa Biotech Inc. had bearish trend while Dermira Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Edesa Biotech Inc. beats on 5 of the 8 factors Dermira Inc.

Dermira, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in identifying, developing, and commercializing therapies to enhance the lives of patients with dermatologic diseases primarily in the United States. The companyÂ’s late-stage product candidates include Cimzia, an injectable biologic tumor necrosis factor-alpha inhibitor to treat various inflammatory diseases, as well as to treat patients with moderate-to-severe chronic plaque psoriasis; Glycopyrronium tosylate, a small-molecule anticholinergic product that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of primary axillary hyperhidrosis or excessive underarm sweating; and Olumacostat glasaretil, a small-molecule sebum inhibitor, which is in Phase III clinical trial to treat acne vulgaris or acne. It has a collaboration agreement with UCB Pharma S.A. for the development and commercialization of Cimzia. The company was formerly known as Skintelligence, Inc. and changed its name to Dermira, Inc. in September 2011. Dermira, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, California.