Comparison of Edesa Biotech Inc. (EDSA) and Cara Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CARA)

Edesa Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:EDSA) and Cara Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CARA), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Edesa Biotech Inc. 6 99809.45 N/A -1.16 0.00 Cara Therapeutics Inc. 21 51.15 N/A -2.10 0.00

Demonstrates Edesa Biotech Inc. and Cara Therapeutics Inc. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of Edesa Biotech Inc. and Cara Therapeutics Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Edesa Biotech Inc. 0.00% -51.1% -48.4% Cara Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -67.3% -44.4%

Volatility & Risk

Edesa Biotech Inc. is 127.00% more volatile than S&P 500 due to its 2.27 beta. Cara Therapeutics Inc. has a 2.19 beta and it is 119.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Edesa Biotech Inc. is 9 while its Current Ratio is 9.2. Meanwhile, Cara Therapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 3.4 while its Quick Ratio is 3.4. Edesa Biotech Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Cara Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Edesa Biotech Inc. and Cara Therapeutics Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Edesa Biotech Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Cara Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively Cara Therapeutics Inc. has an average target price of $33.5, with potential upside of 51.17%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 25.9% of Edesa Biotech Inc. shares and 57.6% of Cara Therapeutics Inc. shares. 1.3% are Edesa Biotech Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 2.8% of Cara Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Edesa Biotech Inc. -1.21% -31.65% -21.79% -37.91% -44.29% -10.62% Cara Therapeutics Inc. -8.87% 7.02% 26.4% 57.92% 33.82% 84.15%

For the past year Edesa Biotech Inc. had bearish trend while Cara Therapeutics Inc. had bullish trend.

Cara Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing chemical entities designed to alleviate pain and pruritus by selectively targeting kappa opioid receptors in the United States. It is developing product candidates that target the body's peripheral nervous system. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate comprises I.V. CR845, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of patients with acute postoperative pain in adult patients, as well as in Phase II/III clinical trial for the treatment of uremic pruritus disease. It is also developing Oral CR845 that is in Phase IIb clinical trial to treat moderate-to-severe acute and chronic pain, as well as in Phase I clinical trial to treat uremic pruritus; and CR701, which is in preclinical trial for the treatment of neuropathic and inflammatory pain. The company has license agreements with Maruishi Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd to develop, manufacture, and commercialize drug products containing CR845 for acute pain and uremic pruritus in Japan; and Chong Kun Dang Pharmaceutical Corporation to develop, manufacture, and commercialize drug products containing CR845 in South Korea. Cara Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.