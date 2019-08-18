Comparison of Edesa Biotech Inc. (EDSA) and BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN)

Edesa Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:EDSA) and BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will compare their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Edesa Biotech Inc. 6 65288.89 N/A -1.16 0.00 BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. 86 8.95 N/A -0.50 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Edesa Biotech Inc. and BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Edesa Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:EDSA) and BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Edesa Biotech Inc. 0.00% -51.1% -48.4% BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. 0.00% -3.1% -2%

Volatility and Risk

Edesa Biotech Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 127.00% more volatile than S&P 500 due to its 2.27 beta. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 1.34 beta and it is 34.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

Edesa Biotech Inc.’s Current Ratio is 9.2 while its Quick Ratio is 9. On the competitive side is, BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. which has a 3.8 Current Ratio and a 2.8 Quick Ratio. Edesa Biotech Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for Edesa Biotech Inc. and BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Edesa Biotech Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. 0 3 8 2.73

On the other hand, BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc.’s potential upside is 49.86% and its average target price is $114.64.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Edesa Biotech Inc. and BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 25.9% and 0%. Edesa Biotech Inc.’s share held by insiders are 1.3%. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.6% of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Edesa Biotech Inc. -1.21% -31.65% -21.79% -37.91% -44.29% -10.62% BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. -2.19% -5.74% -5.77% -18.2% -20.19% -6.85%

For the past year Edesa Biotech Inc.’s stock price has bigger decline than BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc.

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. beats Edesa Biotech Inc.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. develops and commercializes pharmaceuticals for serious diseases and medical conditions in the United States, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. Its commercial products include Aldurazyme used for the treatment of patients with mucopolysaccharidosis I, a genetic disease; Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease; Naglazyme, a recombinant form of N-acetylgalactosamine 4-sulfatase for patients with mucopolysaccharidosis VI; and Vimizim, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of MPS IV A, a lysosomal storage disorder. The company also conducts clinical trials on several investigational product candidates for the treatment of various diseases, including Brineura for the treatment of late infantile neuronal ceroid lipofuscinosis, a form of Batten disease; pegvaliase, an enzyme substitution therapy for the treatment of PKU; vosoritide, a peptide therapeutic for the treatment of achondroplasia; BMN 270, an AAV VIII vector and Factor VIII gene therapy drug development candidate, for the treatment of hemophilia A; and BMN 250, a novel fusion of alpha-N-acetyglucosaminidase for the treatment of Sanfilippo B syndrome, or mucopolysaccharidosis type IIIB. The company serves specialty pharmacies and end-users, such as hospitals and foreign government agencies; and distributors and pharmaceutical wholesalers. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a collaboration agreement with Genzyme Corporation. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in San Rafael, California.