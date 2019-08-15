Comparison of Edesa Biotech Inc. (EDSA) and ARCA biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ABIO)

As Biotechnology companies, Edesa Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:EDSA) and ARCA biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ABIO) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Edesa Biotech Inc. 6 0.00 N/A -1.16 0.00 ARCA biopharma Inc. 7 0.00 N/A -8.58 0.00

In table 1 we can see Edesa Biotech Inc. and ARCA biopharma Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of Edesa Biotech Inc. and ARCA biopharma Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Edesa Biotech Inc. 0.00% -51.1% -48.4% ARCA biopharma Inc. 0.00% -92.1% -80.9%

Volatility & Risk

Edesa Biotech Inc. is 127.00% more volatile than S&P 500 due to its 2.27 beta. Competitively, ARCA biopharma Inc.’s beta is 1.79 which is 79.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

Edesa Biotech Inc. has a Current Ratio of 9.2 and a Quick Ratio of 9. Competitively, ARCA biopharma Inc.’s Current Ratio is 6.6 and has 6.6 Quick Ratio. Edesa Biotech Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than ARCA biopharma Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Edesa Biotech Inc. and ARCA biopharma Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 25.9% and 9.1%. Insiders held 1.3% of Edesa Biotech Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.83% of ARCA biopharma Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Edesa Biotech Inc. -1.21% -31.65% -21.79% -37.91% -44.29% -10.62% ARCA biopharma Inc. -0.87% -3.79% -33.17% -12.52% -53.42% 14.11%

For the past year Edesa Biotech Inc. had bearish trend while ARCA biopharma Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Edesa Biotech Inc. beats ARCA biopharma Inc. on 4 of the 6 factors.

ARCA biopharma, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing genetically-targeted therapies for cardiovascular diseases. The company's lead product candidate is Gencaro, a pharmacologically beta-blocker and mild vasodilator, which is in clinical trial for the treatment of atrial fibrillation in chronic heart failure patients with reduced left ventricular ejection fraction. It also engages in the development of a preclinical plan for AB171, a new chemical entity for the treatment of various cardiovascular indications, such as peripheral arterial disease and chronic heart failure. The company has a collaboration agreement with Medtronic, Inc. for the support of GENETIC-AF Phase 2B clinical trials; and Laboratory Corporation of America to provide the companion diagnostic test and services to support GENETIC-AF trial. ARCA biopharma, Inc. is headquartered in Westminster, Colorado.