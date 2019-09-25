Comparison of Ecopetrol S.A. (EC) and BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP)

We are contrasting Ecopetrol S.A. (NYSE:EC) and BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP) on their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Major Integrated Oil & Gas companies, competing one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ecopetrol S.A. 18 0.00 N/A 1.77 10.14 BP p.l.c. 41 0.44 N/A 2.93 13.55

In table 1 we can see Ecopetrol S.A. and BP p.l.c.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. BP p.l.c. is observed to has higher revenue and earnings than Ecopetrol S.A. The company with a lower P/E ratio is currently more affordable of the two stocks. Ecopetrol S.A.’s shares have been trading at lower P/E ratio which means it is currently more affordable than BP p.l.c.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ecopetrol S.A. 0.00% 0% 0% BP p.l.c. 0.00% 9.8% 3.5%

Volatility & Risk

Ecopetrol S.A. has a beta of 1.55 and its 55.00% more volatile than S&P 500. From a competition point of view, BP p.l.c. has a 0.73 beta which is 27.00% less volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

Ecopetrol S.A.’s Current Ratio is 1.1 while its Quick Ratio is 0.9. On the competitive side is, BP p.l.c. which has a 1 Current Ratio and a 0.7 Quick Ratio. Ecopetrol S.A. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to BP p.l.c.

Analyst Ratings

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for Ecopetrol S.A. and BP p.l.c.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Ecopetrol S.A. 0 1 1 2.50 BP p.l.c. 0 0 2 3.00

The upside potential is 18.42% for Ecopetrol S.A. with consensus target price of $20.25. Meanwhile, BP p.l.c.’s consensus target price is $50.8, while its potential upside is 33.54%. The results provided earlier shows that BP p.l.c. appears more favorable than Ecopetrol S.A., based on analyst belief.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Ecopetrol S.A. and BP p.l.c. are owned by institutional investors at 3% and 11.5% respectively. About 1% of Ecopetrol S.A.’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, 0.5% are BP p.l.c.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Ecopetrol S.A. -4.22% -4.22% -0.77% -2.61% -16.29% 12.91% BP p.l.c. 1.53% -5.56% -7.75% -2.29% -10.52% 4.8%

For the past year Ecopetrol S.A. was more bullish than BP p.l.c.

Summary

BP p.l.c. beats on 11 of the 12 factors Ecopetrol S.A.

Ecopetrol S.A. operates as an integrated oil company. It operates through three segments: Exploration and Production; Transport and Logistics; and Refining, Petrochemical and Biofuels. The company produces crude oil and gas; and engages in the extraction, collection, treatment, storage and pumping, or compression of hydrocarbons. It also transports and distributes hydrocarbons, derivatives, and products. The company has 8,500 kilometers of transportation pipeline systems. In addition, it commercializes crude oils and by-products, including fuel oil, virgin naphtha, cracked naphtha, and aviation gasoline, and others; produces and markets polypropylene resin, compounds, and master batches; provides financing services; and offers refined and petrochemical products, as well as industrial service sales to customers. The company was formerly known as Empresa Colombiana de PetrÃ³leos and changed its name to Ecopetrol S.A. in June 2003. Ecopetrol S.A. was founded in 1948 and is based in BogotÃ¡, Colombia.

BP p.l.c. operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment engages in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of natural gas, including liquefied natural gas (LNG), and power and natural gas liquids (NGLs). It also owns and manages crude oil and natural gas pipelines; processing facilities and export terminals; and LNG processing facilities and transportation, as well as engages in NGLs processing business. The Downstream segment refines, manufactures, markets, transports, supplies, and trades in crude oil, petroleum, and petrochemical products and related services to wholesale and retail customers. It offers gasoline, diesel, and aviation fuel; lubricants, and related products and services to the automotive, industrial, marine, and energy markets under the Castrol, BP, and Aral brands; and petrochemical products, such as purified terephthalic acid, paraxylene, acetic acid, olefins and derivatives, and specialty petrochemical products. The Rosneft segment engages in the exploration and production of hydrocarbons, as well as jet fuel, bunkering, bitumen, and lubricants activities. This segment also owns and operates 13 refineries in Russia; and approximately 2,950 retail service stations in Russia and internationally. The company also produces bioethanol and biobutanol; exports power generated from sugar cane waste to the local grid; transports hydrocarbon products through time-chartered and spot-chartered vessels; and holds interests in 14 onshore wind farms with a generation capacity of 1,452 megawatts. BP p.l.c. was founded in 1889 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.