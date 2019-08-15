Comparison of EchoStar Corporation (SATS) and RigNet Inc. (NASDAQ:RNET)

Both EchoStar Corporation (NASDAQ:SATS) and RigNet Inc. (NASDAQ:RNET) compete on a level playing field in the Communication Equipment industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio EchoStar Corporation 41 1.78 N/A -0.06 0.00 RigNet Inc. 11 0.61 N/A -3.52 0.00

Demonstrates EchoStar Corporation and RigNet Inc. earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows EchoStar Corporation and RigNet Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets EchoStar Corporation 0.00% -0.1% -0.1% RigNet Inc. 0.00% -86.5% -26.9%

Volatility and Risk

A 0.75 beta indicates that EchoStar Corporation is 25.00% less volatile compared to S&P 500. RigNet Inc.’s 1.71 beta is the reason why it is 71.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of EchoStar Corporation are 2.7 and 2.7. Competitively, RigNet Inc. has 0.9 and 0.9 for Current and Quick Ratio. EchoStar Corporation’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than RigNet Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Recommendations and Ratings for EchoStar Corporation and RigNet Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score EchoStar Corporation 0 0 2 3.00 RigNet Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

The consensus target price of EchoStar Corporation is $60.5, with potential upside of 55.17%. Competitively the consensus target price of RigNet Inc. is $24, which is potential 221.29% upside. The data provided earlier shows that RigNet Inc. appears more favorable than EchoStar Corporation, based on analyst view.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both EchoStar Corporation and RigNet Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 96.4% and 88% respectively. EchoStar Corporation’s share owned by insiders are 4.6%. Comparatively, RigNet Inc. has 1.7% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) EchoStar Corporation -1.11% 2.2% 13.8% 13.94% 2.22% 23.97% RigNet Inc. -4.69% -17.72% -8.97% -34.7% -27.25% -30.93%

For the past year EchoStar Corporation had bullish trend while RigNet Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

EchoStar Corporation beats on 7 of the 8 factors RigNet Inc.

EchoStar Corporation offers satellite operations, video delivery solutions, digital set-top boxes, and broadband satellite technologies and services for home and small office customers worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Hughes, EchoStar Technologies, and EchoStar Satellite Services. The Hughes segment provides satellite broadband Internet access and satellite technologies to North American consumer market; and broadband network technologies, managed services, equipment, and communications solutions to enterprise and government customers. This segment also offers managed services, equipment, and communications solutions to large enterprise customers for mobile satellite systems; designs, provides, and installs gateway and terminal equipment to customers for other satellite systems; and satellite ground segment systems and terminals to mobile system operators. The EchoStar Technologies segment designs, develops, and distributes high-definition and standard-definition digital set-top boxes, and related products and technologies, such as satellite dishes and remote controls for satellite TV service providers and telecommunication companies. This segment also offers digital broadcast operations, including satellite uplinking/downlinking, transmission services, signal processing, conditional access management, and other services; and Slingbox units directly to consumers through retail outlets and online, as well as to the pay-TV operator markets. The EchoStar Satellite Services segment provides satellite services on a full-time and occasional-use basis primarily to DISH Network, Dish Mexico, the United States government service providers, Internet service providers, broadcast news organizations, programmers, and private enterprise customers through its 18 owned and leased in-orbit satellites. EchoStar Corporation was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado.

RigNet, Inc. provides systems and solutions for customers with data networking and operational requirements the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Managed Services; and Systems Integration and Automation. It offers remote communications services for offshore and onshore drilling rigs and production facilities, as well as support vessels and other remote sites; multiprotocol label switching global network services; proactive network monitoring and management through network operations centers; and systems integration services to design, assemble, install, and commission turn-key solutions for customer communications systems. The company also provides a communications package of voice, data, video, networking, and real-time data management to offshore and land-based remote locations; voice-over-Internet-protocol, data, and high-speed Internet access; and other value-added services, such as video conferencing solutions, wide area network acceleration solutions, real-time data management solutions, Wi-Fi hotspots, wireless intercoms, and handheld radios, as well as asset and weather monitoring. In addition, it offers consultancy services, design, engineering, project management, procurement, testing, installation, commissioning, and maintenance services; and Secure Oil Information Link, a managed members-only communications network hub that enables collaborative partners, suppliers, and customers to transfer and share data. Further, the company provides microwave and WiMAX networks in the U.S. Gulf of Mexico serving drillers, producers, and energy vessel owners; very small aperture terminal (VSAT) services; an M2M SCADA VSAT network services to the pipeline industry; and a L-band MSS retail energy services. It serves offshore and land-based drilling rigs, offshore and onshore production facilities, maritime vessels, and regional support offices. RigNet, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.