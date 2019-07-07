Comparison of ECA Marcellus Trust I (ECT) and Cross Timbers Royalty Trust (NYSE:CRT)

This is therefore a contrasting of the analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation in ECA Marcellus Trust I (NYSE:ECT) and Cross Timbers Royalty Trust (NYSE:CRT). The two are both Oil & Gas Drilling & Exploration companies that compete with one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ECA Marcellus Trust I 2 4.33 N/A 0.31 6.08 Cross Timbers Royalty Trust 12 9.12 N/A 1.43 8.88

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies. Cross Timbers Royalty Trust seems to has higher revenue and earnings compared to ECA Marcellus Trust I. Presently more affordable of the two stocks is the company with a lower P/E ratio. ECA Marcellus Trust I is presently more affordable than Cross Timbers Royalty Trust, because it’s trading at a lower P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 has ECA Marcellus Trust I and Cross Timbers Royalty Trust’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ECA Marcellus Trust I 0.00% 0% 0% Cross Timbers Royalty Trust 0.00% 0% 0%

Volatility and Risk

A 1.93 beta indicates that ECA Marcellus Trust I is 93.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Cross Timbers Royalty Trust’s 10.00% volatility makes it less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 0.9 beta.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both ECA Marcellus Trust I and Cross Timbers Royalty Trust are owned by institutional investors at 2.9% and 12.9% respectively. Insiders held roughly 66.86% of ECA Marcellus Trust I’s shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 1% of Cross Timbers Royalty Trust’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ECA Marcellus Trust I 1.06% 6.11% -1.55% 1.06% -2.05% 29.05% Cross Timbers Royalty Trust 2.18% 7.74% 5.15% -14.16% -9.82% 16.03%

For the past year ECA Marcellus Trust I’s stock price has bigger growth than Cross Timbers Royalty Trust.

Summary

Cross Timbers Royalty Trust beats on 7 of the 7 factors ECA Marcellus Trust I.

ECA Marcellus Trust I owns royalty interests in producing and development horizontal natural gas wells for Energy Corporation of America (ECA). The company owns royalty interests in 14 producing horizontal natural gas wells producing from the Marcellus Shale formation located in Greene County, Pennsylvania; and 52 horizontal natural gas development wells drilled to the Marcellus Shale formation covering approximately 9,300 acres held by ECA in Greene County, Pennsylvania. Its royalty interests in the producing wells allow the company to receive 90% of the proceeds from the sale of production of natural gas attributable to ECAÂ’s interest in the producing wells; and 50% of the proceeds from the sale of production of natural gas attributable to ECAÂ’s interest in the development wells. The company was founded in 2010 and is based in Austin, Texas.