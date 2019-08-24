Comparison of Eaton Vance New York Municipal Income Trust (EVY) and Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC)

This is therefore a comparing of the profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation in Eaton Vance New York Municipal Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:EVY) and Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC). The two are both Asset Management companies that compete with one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eaton Vance New York Municipal Income Trust 13 15.32 N/A -0.17 0.00 Moelis & Company 38 2.20 N/A 2.29 15.91

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Eaton Vance New York Municipal Income Trust and Moelis & Company.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of Eaton Vance New York Municipal Income Trust and Moelis & Company.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eaton Vance New York Municipal Income Trust 0.00% 0% 0% Moelis & Company 0.00% 32.3% 15.4%

Analyst Ratings

In next table is shown Eaton Vance New York Municipal Income Trust and Moelis & Company’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Eaton Vance New York Municipal Income Trust 0 0 0 0.00 Moelis & Company 0 2 2 2.50

Competitively Moelis & Company has an average target price of $43.5, with potential upside of 31.70%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 17.04% of Eaton Vance New York Municipal Income Trust shares are owned by institutional investors while 93% of Moelis & Company are owned by institutional investors. Insiders Comparatively, owned 0.7% of Moelis & Company shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Eaton Vance New York Municipal Income Trust -0.68% 1.4% 1.79% 10.31% 6.94% 13.58% Moelis & Company 1.42% 5.5% -4.83% -14.84% -37.83% 8.94%

For the past year Eaton Vance New York Municipal Income Trust’s stock price has bigger growth than Moelis & Company.

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors Moelis & Company beats Eaton Vance New York Municipal Income Trust.

Moelis & Company provides strategic and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company advises clients in the areas of mergers and acquisitions, recapitalizations and restructurings, capital markets transactions, and other corporate finance matters. Moelis & Company offers its services to public multinational corporations, governments, financial sponsors, middle market private companies, and individual entrepreneurs. The company has strategic alliances with Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation and SMBC Nikko Securities Inc.; and Alfaro, DÃ¡vila y RÃ­os, S.C. Moelis & Company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in New York, New York.