Comparison of Eaton Vance New York Municipal Income Trust (EVY) and BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust II (NYSE:BFY)

Both Eaton Vance New York Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:EVY) and BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust II (NYSE:BFY) compete on a level playing field in the Asset Management industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eaton Vance New York Municipal Income Trust 13 0.00 N/A -0.17 0.00 BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust II 14 0.00 N/A 0.45 31.38

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eaton Vance New York Municipal Income Trust 0.00% 0% 0% BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust II 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 17.04% of Eaton Vance New York Municipal Income Trust shares are held by institutional investors while 23.21% of BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust II are owned by institutional investors. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.02% of BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust II’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Eaton Vance New York Municipal Income Trust -0.68% 1.4% 1.79% 10.31% 6.94% 13.58% BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust II 0.79% 0.21% 3.84% 8.91% 9.92% 13.39%

For the past year Eaton Vance New York Municipal Income Trust was more bullish than BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust II.

Summary

BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust II beats Eaton Vance New York Municipal Income Trust on 3 of the 4 factors.