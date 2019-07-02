Comparison of Eaton Vance New York Municipal Income Trust (EVY) and Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc. (NYSE:AFT)

Both Eaton Vance New York Municipal Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:EVY) and Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc. (NYSE:AFT) are each other’s competitor in the Asset Management industry. Thus the compare of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eaton Vance New York Municipal Income Trust 12 13.60 N/A -0.17 0.00 Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc. 15 7.77 N/A -0.26 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Eaton Vance New York Municipal Income Trust and Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eaton Vance New York Municipal Income Trust 0.00% 0% 0% Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Eaton Vance New York Municipal Income Trust and Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 17.04% and 28.27%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Eaton Vance New York Municipal Income Trust 1.71% 5.43% 8.04% 14.06% 8.25% 12.87% Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc. -0.59% -0.33% 3.36% -0.93% -8.84% 4.79%

For the past year Eaton Vance New York Municipal Income Trust was more bullish than Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc.

Summary

On 3 of the 4 factors Eaton Vance New York Municipal Income Trust beats Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc.

Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc. is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Apollo Credit Management, LLC. The Fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests in senior secured loans made to companies whose debt is rated below investment grade. The Fund employs a conservative approach to credit selection that focuses on collateral coverage, structural seniority, and credit fundamentals, with emphasis on leading defensible market positions, stable companies with positive cash flow, and proven management teams. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolios against the S&P/LSTA Leveraged Loan Index. Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc. was formed on February 23, 2011 and is domiciled in United States.