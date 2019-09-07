Comparison of Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust (ETX) and Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II Inc. (NYSE:VMM)

Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust (NYSE:ETX) and Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II Inc. (NYSE:VMM) compete against each other in the Asset Management sector. We will compare them and contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust 21 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II Inc. 13 16.90 N/A 0.65 20.03

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust and Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust 0.00% 0% 0% Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust and Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 0.46% and 21.9%. 41.82% are Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust 0.33% 3.06% 2.71% 8.94% 6.85% 11.05% Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II Inc. 0.77% 1.95% 1.58% 7.55% 6.42% 10.46%

For the past year Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust was more bullish than Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II Inc.

Summary

Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II Inc. beats Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust on 3 of the 5 factors.