Comparison of Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust (ETX) and Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:VMM)

Both Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust (NYSE:ETX) and Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:VMM) compete on a level playing field in the Asset Management industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust 20 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II Inc. 13 17.19 N/A 0.65 20.03

In table 1 we can see Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust and Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust and Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust 0.00% 0% 0% Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust and Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 0.46% and 21.9% respectively. Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust’s share held by insiders are 41.82%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust 0.33% 3.06% 2.71% 8.94% 6.85% 11.05% Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II Inc. 0.77% 1.95% 1.58% 7.55% 6.42% 10.46%

For the past year Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust has stronger performance than Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II Inc.

Summary

Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II Inc. beats Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust on 3 of the 5 factors.