Comparison of Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund (EIM) and PennantPark Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:PNNT)

Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund (NYSE:EIM) and PennantPark Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:PNNT) have been rivals in the Asset Management for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund 12 19.14 N/A 0.62 20.78 PennantPark Investment Corporation 7 3.72 N/A 0.45 14.66

Table 1 demonstrates Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund and PennantPark Investment Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation. PennantPark Investment Corporation is observed to has lower revenue and earnings than Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund. The company that is more expensive between the two has a higher P/E ratio. Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund’s currently higher P/E ratio means it is more expensive than PennantPark Investment Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund and PennantPark Investment Corporation.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund 0.00% 0% 0% PennantPark Investment Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund and PennantPark Investment Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund 0 0 0 0.00 PennantPark Investment Corporation 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively PennantPark Investment Corporation has a consensus price target of $8, with potential upside of 26.78%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund and PennantPark Investment Corporation has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 42.65% and 46.22%. Insiders owned 1.36% of Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 2.25% of PennantPark Investment Corporation’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund 1.03% 3.23% 2.4% 10.17% 8.77% 13.2% PennantPark Investment Corporation -1.04% 5.06% -6.48% -7.26% -11.47% 4.24%

For the past year Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund’s stock price has bigger growth than PennantPark Investment Corporation.

Summary

Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund beats on 8 of the 8 factors PennantPark Investment Corporation.