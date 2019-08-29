Comparison of Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund (EIM) and Oaktree Strategic Income Corporation (NASDAQ:OCSI)

Both Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EIM) and Oaktree Strategic Income Corporation (NASDAQ:OCSI) are each other’s competitor in the Asset Management industry. Thus the compare of their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund 12 19.08 N/A 0.62 20.78 Oaktree Strategic Income Corporation 8 4.81 N/A 0.36 23.06

Table 1 highlights Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund and Oaktree Strategic Income Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Oaktree Strategic Income Corporation is observed to has lower revenue and earnings than Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund. The business that Presently has a lower P/E ratio is considered the more affordable of the two businesses. Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund’s current P/E ratio is lower than that of Oaktree Strategic Income Corporation, which means that it is the affordable of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund and Oaktree Strategic Income Corporation’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund 0.00% 0% 0% Oaktree Strategic Income Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 42.65% of Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund shares and 41.78% of Oaktree Strategic Income Corporation shares. Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund’s share held by insiders are 1.36%. Insiders Comparatively, held 19.27% of Oaktree Strategic Income Corporation shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund 1.03% 3.23% 2.4% 10.17% 8.77% 13.2% Oaktree Strategic Income Corporation 0.12% -2.01% -4.17% -2.59% -1.66% 6.84%

For the past year Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund’s stock price has bigger growth than Oaktree Strategic Income Corporation.

Summary

Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund beats on 6 of the 7 factors Oaktree Strategic Income Corporation.