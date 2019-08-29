Comparison of Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund (EIM) and Oaktree Strategic Income Corporation (NASDAQ:OCSI)

Both Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EIM) and Oaktree Strategic Income Corporation (NASDAQ:OCSI) are each other’s competitor in the Asset Management industry. Thus the compare of their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund
|12
|19.08
|N/A
|0.62
|20.78
|Oaktree Strategic Income Corporation
|8
|4.81
|N/A
|0.36
|23.06
Table 1 highlights Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund and Oaktree Strategic Income Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Oaktree Strategic Income Corporation is observed to has lower revenue and earnings than Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund. The business that Presently has a lower P/E ratio is considered the more affordable of the two businesses. Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund’s current P/E ratio is lower than that of Oaktree Strategic Income Corporation, which means that it is the affordable of the two.
Profitability
Table 2 shows Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund and Oaktree Strategic Income Corporation’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Oaktree Strategic Income Corporation
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider & Institutional Ownership
Institutional investors held 42.65% of Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund shares and 41.78% of Oaktree Strategic Income Corporation shares. Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund’s share held by insiders are 1.36%. Insiders Comparatively, held 19.27% of Oaktree Strategic Income Corporation shares.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund
|1.03%
|3.23%
|2.4%
|10.17%
|8.77%
|13.2%
|Oaktree Strategic Income Corporation
|0.12%
|-2.01%
|-4.17%
|-2.59%
|-1.66%
|6.84%
For the past year Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund’s stock price has bigger growth than Oaktree Strategic Income Corporation.
Summary
Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund beats on 6 of the 7 factors Oaktree Strategic Income Corporation.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.