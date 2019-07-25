Comparison of Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund (EIM) and Nuveen High Income 2020 Target Term Fund (NYSE:JHY)

As Asset Management companies, Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EIM) and Nuveen High Income 2020 Target Term Fund (NYSE:JHY) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund 12 18.46 N/A -0.21 0.00 Nuveen High Income 2020 Target Term Fund 10 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund and Nuveen High Income 2020 Target Term Fund.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund and Nuveen High Income 2020 Target Term Fund.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund 0.00% 0% 0% Nuveen High Income 2020 Target Term Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 42.65% of Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund shares are owned by institutional investors while 17.66% of Nuveen High Income 2020 Target Term Fund are owned by institutional investors. About 1.36% of Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund’s share are owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund 0.88% 1.53% 7.32% 14.12% 7.23% 11.69% Nuveen High Income 2020 Target Term Fund -0.55% -0.14% -1.15% 0.66% 1.17% -0.05%

For the past year Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund had bullish trend while Nuveen High Income 2020 Target Term Fund had bearish trend.

Summary

On 3 of the 4 factors Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund beats Nuveen High Income 2020 Target Term Fund.