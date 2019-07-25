Comparison of Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund (EIM) and Nuveen High Income 2020 Target Term Fund (NYSE:JHY)

As Asset Management companies, Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EIM) and Nuveen High Income 2020 Target Term Fund (NYSE:JHY) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund
|12
|18.46
|N/A
|-0.21
|0.00
|Nuveen High Income 2020 Target Term Fund
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund and Nuveen High Income 2020 Target Term Fund.
Profitability
Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund and Nuveen High Income 2020 Target Term Fund.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Nuveen High Income 2020 Target Term Fund
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional and Insider Ownership
Roughly 42.65% of Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund shares are owned by institutional investors while 17.66% of Nuveen High Income 2020 Target Term Fund are owned by institutional investors. About 1.36% of Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund’s share are owned by insiders.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund
|0.88%
|1.53%
|7.32%
|14.12%
|7.23%
|11.69%
|Nuveen High Income 2020 Target Term Fund
|-0.55%
|-0.14%
|-1.15%
|0.66%
|1.17%
|-0.05%
For the past year Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund had bullish trend while Nuveen High Income 2020 Target Term Fund had bearish trend.
Summary
On 3 of the 4 factors Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund beats Nuveen High Income 2020 Target Term Fund.
