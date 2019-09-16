Comparison of Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund (EIM) and Legg Mason Inc. (NYSE:LM)

Both Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund (NYSE:EIM) and Legg Mason Inc. (NYSE:LM) are each other’s competitor in the Asset Management industry. Thus the contrast of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund 13 18.48 N/A 0.62 20.78 Legg Mason Inc. 35 1.19 N/A -0.36 0.00

In table 1 we can see Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund and Legg Mason Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund (NYSE:EIM) and Legg Mason Inc. (NYSE:LM)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund 0.00% 0% 0% Legg Mason Inc. 0.00% -0.9% -0.4%

Analyst Ratings

In next table is delivered Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund and Legg Mason Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund 0 0 0 0.00 Legg Mason Inc. 0 2 0 2.00

Competitively the consensus price target of Legg Mason Inc. is $42.5, which is potential 7.59% upside.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund and Legg Mason Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 42.65% and 91.3%. Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund’s share held by insiders are 1.36%. Insiders Comparatively, held 1.4% of Legg Mason Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund 1.03% 3.23% 2.4% 10.17% 8.77% 13.2% Legg Mason Inc. -2.64% -0.11% 11.39% 29.37% 9.96% 47.63%

For the past year Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund was less bullish than Legg Mason Inc.

Summary

Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund beats Legg Mason Inc. on 5 of the 9 factors.

Legg Mason, Inc. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides investment management and related services to company-sponsored mutual funds and other investment vehicles including pension funds, foundations, endowments, sovereign wealth funds, insurance companies, private banks, family offices, individuals, as well as to global, institutional, and retail clients. It launches and manages equity, fixed income, and multi-asset customized portfolios through its subsidiaries. The firm also launches and manages mutual funds and exchange traded funds for its clients through its subsidiaries. It invests in private and public equity, fixed income, and multi asset markets across the globe through its subsidiaries. Through its subsidiaries, the firm also invests in alternative markets. It also employs a combination of fundamental and quantitative research to make its investments through its subsidiaries. Legg Mason, Inc. was founded in 1899 and is based in Baltimore, Maryland.