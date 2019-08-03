Comparison of Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund (EIM) and Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:EGIF)

Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EIM) and Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:EGIF) compete against each other in the Asset Management sector. We will compare them and contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund
|12
|18.76
|N/A
|0.62
|20.78
|Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund
|15
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund and Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund.
Profitability
Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two companies.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider & Institutional Ownership
The shares of both Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund and Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund are owned by institutional investors at 42.65% and 51.35% respectively. 1.36% are Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund’s share held by insiders. Competitively, 0.07% are Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund’s share held by insiders.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund
|1.03%
|3.23%
|2.4%
|10.17%
|8.77%
|13.2%
|Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund
|0.32%
|0.96%
|1.29%
|10.84%
|1.99%
|24.8%
For the past year Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund has weaker performance than Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund
Summary
Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund beats Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund on 3 of the 5 factors.
