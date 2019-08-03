Comparison of Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund (EIM) and Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:EGIF)

Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EIM) and Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:EGIF) compete against each other in the Asset Management sector. We will compare them and contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund 12 18.76 N/A 0.62 20.78 Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund 15 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund and Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund 0.00% 0% 0% Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund and Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund are owned by institutional investors at 42.65% and 51.35% respectively. 1.36% are Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund’s share held by insiders. Competitively, 0.07% are Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund 1.03% 3.23% 2.4% 10.17% 8.77% 13.2% Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund 0.32% 0.96% 1.29% 10.84% 1.99% 24.8%

For the past year Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund has weaker performance than Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund

Summary

Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund beats Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund on 3 of the 5 factors.