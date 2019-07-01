Comparison of Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund (EIM) and Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DHY)

This is a contrast between Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EIM) and Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DHY) based on their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Asset Management and they also compete with each other.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund 12 18.08 N/A -0.21 0.00 Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Inc. 2 8.81 N/A 0.02 103.75

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund 0.00% 0% 0% Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund and Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 42.65% and 21%. 1.36% are Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund’s share held by insiders. Insiders Competitively, held 0.19% of Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund 0.88% 1.53% 7.32% 14.12% 7.23% 11.69% Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Inc. -1.58% -1.19% 5.51% 3.75% -6.74% 14.75%

For the past year Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund was less bullish than Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Inc.

Summary

Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Inc. beats Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund on 3 of the 5 factors.