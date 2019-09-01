Comparison of Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund (EVV) and Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ERH)

We will be comparing the differences between Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund (NYSE:EVV) and Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ERH) as far as analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Asset Management industry.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund
|13
|10.26
|N/A
|0.52
|24.05
|Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund
|13
|13.10
|N/A
|1.22
|11.02
In table 1 we can see Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund and Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund has higher revenue and earnings than Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund. The business that is more expensive between the two has a higher price-to-earnings ratio. Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund’s presently higher price-to-earnings ratio means it is more expensive than Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund.
Profitability
Table 2 provides us Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund and Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional and Insider Ownership
Roughly 42.45% of Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund shares are held by institutional investors while 4.1% of Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund are owned by institutional investors. Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund’s share held by insiders are 0.04%. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.06% of Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund’s shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund
|-0.24%
|-0.08%
|-1.56%
|2.77%
|0.16%
|5.7%
|Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund
|2.14%
|3.8%
|3.08%
|9.16%
|7.21%
|19.87%
For the past year Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund was less bullish than Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund.
Summary
On 6 of the 7 factors Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund beats Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund.
