Comparison of Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund (EVV) and Nuveen Enhanced Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NEV)

Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EVV) and Nuveen Enhanced Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NEV) compete with each other in the Asset Management sector. We will analyze and contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund 13 10.31 N/A 0.40 31.31 Nuveen Enhanced Municipal Value Fund 14 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund and Nuveen Enhanced Municipal Value Fund.

Profitability

Table 2 has Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund and Nuveen Enhanced Municipal Value Fund’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund 0.00% 0% 0% Nuveen Enhanced Municipal Value Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund and Nuveen Enhanced Municipal Value Fund are owned by institutional investors at 42.45% and 0% respectively. Insiders owned 0.04% of Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 3.02% of Nuveen Enhanced Municipal Value Fund’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund -0.55% 0.56% 1.04% 2.43% -1.48% 6.12% Nuveen Enhanced Municipal Value Fund -0.21% 0.21% 1.37% 8.76% 4.47% 9.01%

For the past year Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund was less bullish than Nuveen Enhanced Municipal Value Fund.

Summary

Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund beats on 3 of the 5 factors Nuveen Enhanced Municipal Value Fund.

Nuveen Enhanced Municipal Value Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc. The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments the income from which is exempt from regular federal income taxes. It seeks to invest in investment grade securities with an average maturity of around 23.00 years. The fund employs fundamental analysis with a focus on bottom-up stock picking approach to create its portfolio. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against Standard & Poor's (S&P) National Municipal Bond Index. Nuveen Dividend Advantage Municipal Fund 3 was formed on July 27, 2009 and is domiciled in the United States.