Comparison of Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund (EVV) and Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:NRO)

Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund (NYSE:EVV) and Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:NRO), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Asset Management. These factors are particularly influence the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund 13 0.00 N/A 0.52 24.05 Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Inc. 6 0.00 N/A 1.00 5.46

Demonstrates Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund and Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Inc. earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation. Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Inc. has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund. Presently more expensive of the two stocks is the company with a higher P/E ratio. Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund’s shares have been trading at higher P/E ratio which means it is currently more expensive than Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund and Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund 0.00% 0% 0% Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund and Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 42.45% and 14.19%. Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund’s share held by insiders are 0.04%.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund -0.24% -0.08% -1.56% 2.77% 0.16% 5.7% Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Inc. 4.61% 6.03% 9.66% 18.74% 6.24% 31.33%

For the past year Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund’s stock price has smaller growth than Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Inc.

Summary

Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund beats on 4 of the 6 factors Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Inc.

Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund, Inc. is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Neuberger Berman LLC. It is co-managed by Neuberger Berman Management LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It typically invests in stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector including real estate investment trusts. The fund invests in growth stocks of companies operating across all market capitalizations. It employs a fundamental analysis including direct real estate analysis, on-site real estate analysis, and frequent meetings with company management to make its investments. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the NAREIT Equity Index and S&P 500 Index. Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund, Inc was formed on October 28, 2003 and is domiciled in the United States.