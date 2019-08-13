Comparison of Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund (EVV) and Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM)

Both Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EVV) and Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM) are Asset Management companies, competing one another. We will contrast their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund 13 10.22 N/A 0.52 24.05 Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. 27 2.65 N/A 2.55 11.62

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund and Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. is observed to has higher revenue and earnings than Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund. The company that is presently more expensive of the two stocks is the one that has a higher price-to-earnings ratio. Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc., indicating that it is presently more expensive of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund 0.00% 0% 0% Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

The Ratings and Recommendations for Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund and Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund 0 0 0 0.00 Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

Competitively Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. has an average target price of $25, with potential downside of -7.30%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 42.45% of Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund shares are held by institutional investors while 94.1% of Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 0.04% of Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund’s shares. Competitively, Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. has 1% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund -0.24% -0.08% -1.56% 2.77% 0.16% 5.7% Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. -0.54% 6.32% 4.37% 34.6% -8.99% 39.53%

For the past year Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund has weaker performance than Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc.

Summary

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. beats on 6 of the 8 factors Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to pension and profit sharing plans, trusts, endowments, foundations, charitable organizations, government entities, private funds and non-U.S. funds, as well as mutual funds, non-U.S. funds and collective trusts. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It invests in growth and value stocks of companies across all market capitalization. For fixed income component of its portfolio the firm invests in non-investment grade corporate bonds and secured and unsecured loans. It employs fundamental analysis to create its portfolios. Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. was founded in 1994 and is based in Milwaukee, Wisconsin with additional offices in Atlanta, Georgia; New York City; San Francisco, California; Leawood, Kansas; and London, United Kingdom.