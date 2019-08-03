Comparison of Eaton Vance High Income 2021 Target Term Trust (EHT) and RENN Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RCG)

This is therefore a comparing of the risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation in Eaton Vance High Income 2021 Target Term Trust (NYSE:EHT) and RENN Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RCG). The two are both Asset Management companies that compete with one another.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Eaton Vance High Income 2021 Target Term Trust
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
|RENN Fund Inc.
|2
|106.57
|N/A
|0.43
|3.77
In table 1 we can see Eaton Vance High Income 2021 Target Term Trust and RENN Fund Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of Eaton Vance High Income 2021 Target Term Trust and RENN Fund Inc.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Eaton Vance High Income 2021 Target Term Trust
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|RENN Fund Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional & Insider Ownership
Roughly 7.45% of Eaton Vance High Income 2021 Target Term Trust shares are owned by institutional investors while 13.61% of RENN Fund Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 18.64% of Eaton Vance High Income 2021 Target Term Trust’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, RENN Fund Inc. has 30.67% of it’s share owned by insiders.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Eaton Vance High Income 2021 Target Term Trust
|0.41%
|-1.59%
|0.51%
|4.26%
|3.55%
|11.1%
|RENN Fund Inc.
|2.09%
|3.99%
|8%
|1.25%
|5.19%
|8.72%
For the past year Eaton Vance High Income 2021 Target Term Trust has stronger performance than RENN Fund Inc.
Summary
On 3 of the 5 factors RENN Fund Inc. beats Eaton Vance High Income 2021 Target Term Trust.
