Comparison of Eaton Vance High Income 2021 Target Term Trust (EHT) and RENN Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RCG)

This is therefore a comparing of the risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation in Eaton Vance High Income 2021 Target Term Trust (NYSE:EHT) and RENN Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RCG). The two are both Asset Management companies that compete with one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eaton Vance High Income 2021 Target Term Trust 10 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 RENN Fund Inc. 2 106.57 N/A 0.43 3.77

In table 1 we can see Eaton Vance High Income 2021 Target Term Trust and RENN Fund Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of Eaton Vance High Income 2021 Target Term Trust and RENN Fund Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eaton Vance High Income 2021 Target Term Trust 0.00% 0% 0% RENN Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 7.45% of Eaton Vance High Income 2021 Target Term Trust shares are owned by institutional investors while 13.61% of RENN Fund Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 18.64% of Eaton Vance High Income 2021 Target Term Trust’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, RENN Fund Inc. has 30.67% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Eaton Vance High Income 2021 Target Term Trust 0.41% -1.59% 0.51% 4.26% 3.55% 11.1% RENN Fund Inc. 2.09% 3.99% 8% 1.25% 5.19% 8.72%

For the past year Eaton Vance High Income 2021 Target Term Trust has stronger performance than RENN Fund Inc.

Summary

On 3 of the 5 factors RENN Fund Inc. beats Eaton Vance High Income 2021 Target Term Trust.