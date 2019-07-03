Comparison of Eaton Vance High Income 2021 Target Term Trust (EHT) and Fidus Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:FDUS)

Eaton Vance High Income 2021 Target Term Trust (NYSE:EHT) and Fidus Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:FDUS) have been rivals in the Asset Management for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eaton Vance High Income 2021 Target Term Trust 10 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Fidus Investment Corporation 15 5.04 N/A 1.87 8.65

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Eaton Vance High Income 2021 Target Term Trust and Fidus Investment Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Eaton Vance High Income 2021 Target Term Trust and Fidus Investment Corporation’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eaton Vance High Income 2021 Target Term Trust 0.00% 0% 0% Fidus Investment Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

The Recommendations and Ratings for Eaton Vance High Income 2021 Target Term Trust and Fidus Investment Corporation are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Eaton Vance High Income 2021 Target Term Trust 0 0 0 0.00 Fidus Investment Corporation 0 0 3 3.00

Fidus Investment Corporation on the other hand boasts of a $17.67 consensus price target and a 9.14% potential upside.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 7.45% of Eaton Vance High Income 2021 Target Term Trust shares and 30.34% of Fidus Investment Corporation shares. Eaton Vance High Income 2021 Target Term Trust’s share held by insiders are 18.64%. On the other hand, insiders held about 1.27% of Fidus Investment Corporation’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Eaton Vance High Income 2021 Target Term Trust -0.61% -0.61% 2.94% 2.94% -0.51% 9.87% Fidus Investment Corporation -0.31% 5% 11.74% 15.32% 17.75% 38.41%

For the past year Eaton Vance High Income 2021 Target Term Trust’s stock price has smaller growth than Fidus Investment Corporation.

Summary

Fidus Investment Corporation beats on 6 of the 6 factors Eaton Vance High Income 2021 Target Term Trust.

Fidus Investment Corporation is a business development company specializing in leveraged buyouts, refinancings, change of ownership transactions, recapitalizations, strategic acquisitions, mezzanine, growth capital, business expansion, lower middle market investments, debt investments, subordinated and second lien loans, senior secured and unitranche debt, preferred equity, warrants, subordinated debt, senior subordinated notes, junior secured loans, and unitranche loans. It does not invest in turnarounds or distressed situations. The fund prefers to invest in aerospace and defense, business services, consumer products and services including retail, food, and beverage, healthcare products and services, industrial products and services, information technology services, niche manufacturing, transportation and logistics, and value-added distribution sectors. It seeks to invest in companies based in United States. The fund typically invests between $5 million and $15 million per transaction in companies with annual revenues between $10 million and $150 million and an annual EBITDA between $3 million and $20 million, but it can occasionally invest in larger or smaller companies. It seeks to acquire minority equity stakes and board observation rights in conjunction with its investments.