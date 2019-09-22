Comparison of Eaton Vance High Income 2021 Target Term Trust (EHT) and Ashford Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AINC)

Eaton Vance High Income 2021 Target Term Trust (NYSE:EHT) and Ashford Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AINC), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Asset Management. These factors are particularly influence the analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eaton Vance High Income 2021 Target Term Trust 10 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Ashford Inc. 41 0.27 N/A 3.29 10.44

Table 1 demonstrates Eaton Vance High Income 2021 Target Term Trust and Ashford Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Eaton Vance High Income 2021 Target Term Trust (NYSE:EHT) and Ashford Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AINC)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eaton Vance High Income 2021 Target Term Trust 0.00% 0% 0% Ashford Inc. 0.00% 13.6% 2.5%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 7.45% of Eaton Vance High Income 2021 Target Term Trust shares and 20.5% of Ashford Inc. shares. Insiders held roughly 18.64% of Eaton Vance High Income 2021 Target Term Trust’s shares. Insiders Comparatively, held 5.7% of Ashford Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Eaton Vance High Income 2021 Target Term Trust 0.41% -1.59% 0.51% 4.26% 3.55% 11.1% Ashford Inc. 8.92% 12.38% -38.07% -39.17% -54.86% -33.89%

For the past year Eaton Vance High Income 2021 Target Term Trust had bullish trend while Ashford Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Ashford Inc. beats on 7 of the 8 factors Eaton Vance High Income 2021 Target Term Trust.

Ashford, Inc is an asset management firm. The firm provides investment management and related services to the real estate and hospitality sectors. Ashford, Inc was formed on April 2, 2014 and is based in Dallas, Texas.