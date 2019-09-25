Comparison of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Plus Fund (EFF) and The India Fund Inc. (NYSE:IFN)

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Plus Fund (NYSE:EFF) and The India Fund Inc. (NYSE:IFN) compete against each other in the Asset Management sector. We will contrast them and contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Plus Fund 15 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 The India Fund Inc. 21 66.38 N/A -1.33 0.00

Table 1 highlights Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Plus Fund and The India Fund Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Plus Fund (NYSE:EFF) and The India Fund Inc. (NYSE:IFN)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Plus Fund 0.00% 0% 0% The India Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Plus Fund and The India Fund Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 49.28% and 31.55%. Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Plus Fund’s share held by insiders are 0.06%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Plus Fund -0.07% 1.67% -0.33% 3.32% -6.51% 7.1% The India Fund Inc. -1.25% -4.64% -2.56% 1.23% -12.79% 1.43%

For the past year Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Plus Fund was more bullish than The India Fund Inc.