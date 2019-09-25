Comparison of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Plus Fund (EFF) and The India Fund Inc. (NYSE:IFN)

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Plus Fund (NYSE:EFF) and The India Fund Inc. (NYSE:IFN) compete against each other in the Asset Management sector. We will contrast them and contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Plus Fund
|15
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
|The India Fund Inc.
|21
|66.38
|N/A
|-1.33
|0.00
Table 1 highlights Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Plus Fund and The India Fund Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 represents Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Plus Fund (NYSE:EFF) and The India Fund Inc. (NYSE:IFN)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Plus Fund
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|The India Fund Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional and Insider Ownership
Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Plus Fund and The India Fund Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 49.28% and 31.55%. Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Plus Fund’s share held by insiders are 0.06%.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Plus Fund
|-0.07%
|1.67%
|-0.33%
|3.32%
|-6.51%
|7.1%
|The India Fund Inc.
|-1.25%
|-4.64%
|-2.56%
|1.23%
|-12.79%
|1.43%
For the past year Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Plus Fund was more bullish than The India Fund Inc.
