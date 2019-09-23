Comparison of Eaton Vance Corp. (EV) and Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust (NYSE:HNW)

Eaton Vance Corp. (NYSE:EV) and Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust (NYSE:HNW) compete with each other in the Asset Management sector. We will analyze and compare their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eaton Vance Corp. 42 3.04 N/A 3.34 13.33 Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust 14 8.56 N/A 0.24 60.42

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Eaton Vance Corp. and Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust. Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust is observed to has lower revenue and earnings than Eaton Vance Corp. The business that is more affordable between the two has a lower price-to-earnings ratio. Eaton Vance Corp.’s shares have been trading at lower price-to-earnings ratio which means it is currently more affordable than Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Eaton Vance Corp. and Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eaton Vance Corp. 0.00% 36.2% 11.6% Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for Eaton Vance Corp. and Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Eaton Vance Corp. 1 1 0 2.50 Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust 0 0 0 0.00

Eaton Vance Corp.’s upside potential currently stands at 1.63% and an $46 consensus price target.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 74.6% of Eaton Vance Corp. shares and 62.13% of Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust shares. Insiders owned 0.2% of Eaton Vance Corp. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Eaton Vance Corp. -2.65% 2.3% 7.49% 16.64% -16.21% 26.49% Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust 0.14% 0.28% -0.21% 4.73% 0.07% 10.62%

For the past year Eaton Vance Corp.’s stock price has bigger growth than Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust.

Summary

Eaton Vance Corp. beats Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust on 8 of the 10 factors.