Comparison of Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust (CEV) and Nuveen Michigan Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NUM)

Since Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEV) and Nuveen Michigan Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NUM) are part of the Asset Management industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust 12 14.93 N/A -0.20 0.00 Nuveen Michigan Quality Municipal Income Fund 13 14.81 N/A 0.63 21.17

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust and Nuveen Michigan Quality Municipal Income Fund.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust and Nuveen Michigan Quality Municipal Income Fund’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust 0.00% 0% 0% Nuveen Michigan Quality Municipal Income Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 0% of Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust shares are held by institutional investors while 16.12% of Nuveen Michigan Quality Municipal Income Fund are owned by institutional investors. Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust’s share held by insiders are 94.89%.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust 0.49% 2.41% 5.85% 12.64% 7.52% 11.11% Nuveen Michigan Quality Municipal Income Fund 0.38% 1.21% 3.16% 9.05% 6.02% 7.38%

For the past year Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust’s stock price has bigger growth than Nuveen Michigan Quality Municipal Income Fund.

Summary

Nuveen Michigan Quality Municipal Income Fund beats Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust on 3 of the 5 factors.