Comparison of Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust (CEV) and GAMCO Natural Resources Gold & Income Trust (NYSE:GNT)

As Asset Management businesses, Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEV) and GAMCO Natural Resources Gold & Income Trust (NYSE:GNT), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust
|12
|15.87
|N/A
|0.99
|13.01
|GAMCO Natural Resources Gold & Income Trust
|6
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust and GAMCO Natural Resources Gold & Income Trust.
Profitability
Table 2 has Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust and GAMCO Natural Resources Gold & Income Trust’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|GAMCO Natural Resources Gold & Income Trust
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider and Institutional Ownership
94.89% are Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust’s share owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 53.87% of GAMCO Natural Resources Gold & Income Trust’s shares.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust
|0.47%
|3.68%
|5.52%
|11.2%
|12.17%
|15.72%
|GAMCO Natural Resources Gold & Income Trust
|-1.37%
|1.76%
|6.45%
|4.14%
|-7.37%
|16.77%
For the past year Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust has weaker performance than GAMCO Natural Resources Gold & Income Trust
Summary
On 4 of the 5 factors Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust beats GAMCO Natural Resources Gold & Income Trust.
