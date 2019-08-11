Comparison of Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust (CEV) and GAMCO Natural Resources Gold & Income Trust (NYSE:GNT)

As Asset Management businesses, Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEV) and GAMCO Natural Resources Gold & Income Trust (NYSE:GNT), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust 12 15.87 N/A 0.99 13.01 GAMCO Natural Resources Gold & Income Trust 6 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust and GAMCO Natural Resources Gold & Income Trust.

Profitability

Table 2 has Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust and GAMCO Natural Resources Gold & Income Trust’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust 0.00% 0% 0% GAMCO Natural Resources Gold & Income Trust 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

94.89% are Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust’s share owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 53.87% of GAMCO Natural Resources Gold & Income Trust’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust 0.47% 3.68% 5.52% 11.2% 12.17% 15.72% GAMCO Natural Resources Gold & Income Trust -1.37% 1.76% 6.45% 4.14% -7.37% 16.77%

For the past year Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust has weaker performance than GAMCO Natural Resources Gold & Income Trust

Summary

On 4 of the 5 factors Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust beats GAMCO Natural Resources Gold & Income Trust.