Comparison of Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund (EVM) and WhiteHorse Finance Inc. (NASDAQ:WHF)

Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund (NYSE:EVM) and WhiteHorse Finance Inc. (NASDAQ:WHF) are two firms in the Asset Management that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund 11 16.54 N/A 0.66 16.94 WhiteHorse Finance Inc. 14 4.25 N/A 2.46 5.71

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund and WhiteHorse Finance Inc. WhiteHorse Finance Inc. seems to has higher revenue and earnings compared to Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund. When company has higher price-to-earnings means it is more expensive than its counterpart presently. Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund’s shares have been trading at higher price-to-earnings ratio which means it is presently more expensive than WhiteHorse Finance Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund 0.00% 0% 0% WhiteHorse Finance Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund and WhiteHorse Finance Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund 0 0 0 0.00 WhiteHorse Finance Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively the consensus target price of WhiteHorse Finance Inc. is $15.25, which is potential 13.98% upside.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 30.07% of Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund shares are held by institutional investors while 70.31% of WhiteHorse Finance Inc. are owned by institutional investors. On the other hand, insiders held about 3.75% of WhiteHorse Finance Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund 0.72% 1.81% 4.94% 9.22% 9.22% 13.64% WhiteHorse Finance Inc. -0.57% 2.11% -3.11% 0.5% -4.3% 10.22%

For the past year Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund’s stock price has bigger growth than WhiteHorse Finance Inc.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors WhiteHorse Finance Inc. beats Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund.

Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the fixed income market of United States. It invests primarily in high grade municipal obligations comprising of various industries, such as general obligations, hospital, electric utilities, transportation, water and sewer, public education, and private education. The fund was formerly known as Eaton Vance Insured California Municipal Bond Fund. Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund was formed in 2002 and is domiciled in United States.

WhiteHorse Finance, LLC is a business development company.