Comparison of Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund (EVM) and Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund (NYSE:EDF)

This is therefore a contrasting of the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation in Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund (NYSE:EVM) and Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund (NYSE:EDF). The two are both Asset Management companies that compete with one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund 11 16.52 N/A 0.66 16.94 Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund 14 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund and Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund 0.00% 0% 0% Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 30.07% of Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund shares are held by institutional investors while 11.19% of Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund has 0.53% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund 0.72% 1.81% 4.94% 9.22% 9.22% 13.64% Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund 1.41% 3.38% 6.68% 11.74% 3.01% 28.88%

For the past year Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund has weaker performance than Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund

Summary

Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund beats Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund on 3 of the 5 factors.

Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the fixed income market of United States. It invests primarily in high grade municipal obligations comprising of various industries, such as general obligations, hospital, electric utilities, transportation, water and sewer, public education, and private education. The fund was formerly known as Eaton Vance Insured California Municipal Bond Fund. Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund was formed in 2002 and is domiciled in United States.