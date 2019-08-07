Comparison of Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund (EVM) and Mmtec Inc. (NASDAQ:MTC)

Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EVM) and Mmtec Inc. (NASDAQ:MTC), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Asset Management. These factors are particularly influence the analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund 11 16.36 N/A 0.66 16.94 Mmtec Inc. 7 5741.33 N/A -0.12 0.00

In table 1 we can see Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund and Mmtec Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund and Mmtec Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund 0.00% 0% 0% Mmtec Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund and Mmtec Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 30.07% and 0% respectively. Comparatively, 0.09% are Mmtec Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund 0.72% 1.81% 4.94% 9.22% 9.22% 13.64% Mmtec Inc. -23.79% -39.39% 196.04% 74.4% 0% 94.37%

For the past year Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund has weaker performance than Mmtec Inc.

Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the fixed income market of United States. It invests primarily in high grade municipal obligations comprising of various industries, such as general obligations, hospital, electric utilities, transportation, water and sewer, public education, and private education. The fund was formerly known as Eaton Vance Insured California Municipal Bond Fund. Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund was formed in 2002 and is domiciled in United States.