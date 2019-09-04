Comparison of Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund (EVM) and Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II Inc. (NYSE:VMM)

Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund (NYSE:EVM) and Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II Inc. (NYSE:VMM) compete with each other in the Asset Management sector. We will analyze and contrast their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund 11 16.58 N/A 0.66 16.94 Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II Inc. 13 16.92 N/A 0.65 20.03

Table 1 highlights Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund and Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II Inc. appears to has lower earnings, but higher revenue than Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund. The company that is presently more affordable of the two stocks is the one that has a lower P/E ratio. Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund has been trading at a lower P/E ratio than Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II Inc., which means that it is at the moment the more affordable of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund 0.00% 0% 0% Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 30.07% of Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund shares and 21.9% of Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund 0.72% 1.81% 4.94% 9.22% 9.22% 13.64% Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II Inc. 0.77% 1.95% 1.58% 7.55% 6.42% 10.46%

For the past year Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund has stronger performance than Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II Inc.

Summary

Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II Inc. beats Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund on 5 of the 7 factors.

Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the fixed income market of United States. It invests primarily in high grade municipal obligations comprising of various industries, such as general obligations, hospital, electric utilities, transportation, water and sewer, public education, and private education. The fund was formerly known as Eaton Vance Insured California Municipal Bond Fund. Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund was formed in 2002 and is domiciled in United States.