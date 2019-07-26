Comparison of Earthstone Energy Inc. (ESTE) and Noble Energy Inc. (NYSE:NBL)

We are comparing Earthstone Energy Inc. (NYSE:ESTE) and Noble Energy Inc. (NYSE:NBL) on their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. They both are Independent Oil & Gas companies, competing one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Earthstone Energy Inc. 6 1.80 N/A 0.70 10.86 Noble Energy Inc. 23 2.08 N/A -1.96 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Earthstone Energy Inc. and Noble Energy Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Earthstone Energy Inc. (NYSE:ESTE) and Noble Energy Inc. (NYSE:NBL)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Earthstone Energy Inc. 0.00% 6.4% 2.1% Noble Energy Inc. 0.00% -9.5% -4.3%

Volatility & Risk

Earthstone Energy Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 74.00% more volatile than S&P 500 due to its 1.74 beta. Noble Energy Inc. has a 1.41 beta and it is 41.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Earthstone Energy Inc. is 0.6 while its Quick Ratio stands at 0.6. The Current Ratio of rival Noble Energy Inc. is 0.6 and its Quick Ratio is has 0.6. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than .

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for Earthstone Energy Inc. and Noble Energy Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Earthstone Energy Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Noble Energy Inc. 0 1 8 2.89

Noble Energy Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $33.56 average target price and a 61.73% potential upside.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 43.7% of Earthstone Energy Inc. shares and 0% of Noble Energy Inc. shares. Earthstone Energy Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 5.2%. On the other hand, insiders owned about 1.1% of Noble Energy Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Earthstone Energy Inc. 9.57% 3.56% 24.34% -4.55% -18.71% 67.26% Noble Energy Inc. -1.59% -8.69% 10.37% -8.9% -31.44% 28.78%

For the past year Earthstone Energy Inc. was more bullish than Noble Energy Inc.

Summary

Earthstone Energy Inc. beats Noble Energy Inc. on 5 of the 8 factors.

Earthstone Energy, Inc., an oil and natural gas development and production company, operates in the up-stream segment of the oil and natural gas industry in the United States. Its asset portfolio includes the Midland Basin of west Texas, the Eagle Ford trend of south Texas, and in the Williston Basin of North Dakota. As of December 31, 2016, the company operated 70 gross Eagle Ford wells; and 9 gross Austin Chalk wells, as well as had 12,051 thousand barrels of oil equivalent (MBOE) of total proved reserves, 9,361 MBOE of proved developed reserves, and 2,690 MBOE of proved undeveloped reserves. Earthstone Energy, Inc. was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas.