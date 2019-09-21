Comparison of Earthstone Energy Inc. (ESTE) and ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

We are comparing Earthstone Energy Inc. (NYSE:ESTE) and ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) on their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. They both are Independent Oil & Gas companies, competing one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Earthstone Energy Inc. 6 1.64 N/A 0.70 6.29 ConocoPhillips 61 1.81 N/A 6.18 9.57

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Earthstone Energy Inc. and ConocoPhillips. ConocoPhillips has higher revenue and earnings than Earthstone Energy Inc. Company that currently has a lower price-to-earnings ratio means that it is the more affordable of the two businesses. Earthstone Energy Inc.’s currently lower price-to-earnings ratio makes it the more affordable of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Earthstone Energy Inc. 0.00% 6.4% 2.1% ConocoPhillips 0.00% 22.5% 10.3%

Volatility and Risk

Earthstone Energy Inc. has a beta of 1.8 and its 80.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, ConocoPhillips’s beta is 0.97 which is 3.00% less volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Earthstone Energy Inc. is 0.6 while its Current Ratio is 0.6. Meanwhile, ConocoPhillips has a Current Ratio of 1.9 while its Quick Ratio is 1.7. ConocoPhillips is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Earthstone Energy Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for Earthstone Energy Inc. and ConocoPhillips.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Earthstone Energy Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 ConocoPhillips 0 0 4 3.00

On the other hand, ConocoPhillips’s potential upside is 31.54% and its average target price is $80.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 47.5% of Earthstone Energy Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 74.5% of ConocoPhillips are owned by institutional investors. Earthstone Energy Inc.’s share held by insiders are 5%. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.09% of ConocoPhillips’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Earthstone Energy Inc. -6.81% -29.35% -30.37% -29.7% -54.61% -3.1% ConocoPhillips -1.66% -5.09% -5.73% -10.06% -18.25% -5.24%

For the past year Earthstone Energy Inc.’s stock price has smaller decline than ConocoPhillips.

Summary

On 11 of the 11 factors ConocoPhillips beats Earthstone Energy Inc.

Earthstone Energy, Inc., an oil and natural gas development and production company, operates in the up-stream segment of the oil and natural gas industry in the United States. Its asset portfolio includes the Midland Basin of west Texas, the Eagle Ford trend of south Texas, and in the Williston Basin of North Dakota. As of December 31, 2016, the company operated 70 gross Eagle Ford wells; and 9 gross Austin Chalk wells, as well as had 12,051 thousand barrels of oil equivalent (MBOE) of total proved reserves, 9,361 MBOE of proved developed reserves, and 2,690 MBOE of proved undeveloped reserves. Earthstone Energy, Inc. was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. Its portfolio includes North American tight oil and oil sands assets; lower-risk conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects. The company was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.