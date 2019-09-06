Comparison of Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. (ECCB) and Stellus Capital Investment Corporation (NYSE:SCM)

As Asset Management businesses, Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. (NYSE:ECCB) and Stellus Capital Investment Corporation (NYSE:SCM), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. 26 6.24 N/A -0.73 0.00 Stellus Capital Investment Corporation 14 4.31 N/A 1.81 8.04

Table 1 highlights Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. and Stellus Capital Investment Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. and Stellus Capital Investment Corporation.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Stellus Capital Investment Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. and Stellus Capital Investment Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 42.96% and 20.06% respectively. Competitively, insiders own roughly 5.93% of Stellus Capital Investment Corporation’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. -0.15% 0.57% 1.05% 1.39% -0.34% 3.67% Stellus Capital Investment Corporation 0.14% 4.91% 2.47% 1.75% 9.58% 12.12%

For the past year Eagle Point Credit Company Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Stellus Capital Investment Corporation.

Summary

Stellus Capital Investment Corporation beats Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. on 3 of the 5 factors.

Stellus Capital Investment Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in private middle-market companies. It invests through first lien, second lien, unitranche, and mezzanine debt financing, often with a corresponding equity investment. The fund seeks to invest in companies with an EBITDA between $5 million and $50 million.