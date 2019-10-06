Comparison of Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. (ECCB) and RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:OPP)

Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. (NYSE:ECCB) and RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:OPP) are two firms in the Asset Management that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Eagle Point Credit Company Inc.
|26
|0.00
|N/A
|-0.73
|0.00
|RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund Inc.
|18
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. and RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund Inc.
Profitability
Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two companies.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Eagle Point Credit Company Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider and Institutional Ownership
The shares of both Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. and RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 42.96% and 27.32% respectively.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Eagle Point Credit Company Inc.
|-0.15%
|0.57%
|1.05%
|1.39%
|-0.34%
|3.67%
|RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund Inc.
|-0.34%
|1.63%
|2.65%
|3.87%
|0.4%
|7.38%
For the past year Eagle Point Credit Company Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund Inc.
Summary
RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund Inc. beats Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. on 2 of the 3 factors.
RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund, Inc. is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by RiverNorth Capital Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by DoubleLine Capital LP. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund seeks to benchmark the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Bond Index. RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund, Inc. was formed on December 30, 2010 and is domiciled in the United States.
