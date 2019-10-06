Comparison of Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. (ECCB) and RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:OPP)

Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. (NYSE:ECCB) and RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:OPP) are two firms in the Asset Management that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. 26 0.00 N/A -0.73 0.00 RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund Inc. 18 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. and RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. and RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 42.96% and 27.32% respectively.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. -0.15% 0.57% 1.05% 1.39% -0.34% 3.67% RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund Inc. -0.34% 1.63% 2.65% 3.87% 0.4% 7.38%

For the past year Eagle Point Credit Company Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund Inc.

Summary

RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund Inc. beats Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. on 2 of the 3 factors.

RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund, Inc. is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by RiverNorth Capital Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by DoubleLine Capital LP. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund seeks to benchmark the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Bond Index. RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund, Inc. was formed on December 30, 2010 and is domiciled in the United States.