Comparison of Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. (ECCB) and Legg Mason Inc. (NYSE:LM)

Both Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. (NYSE:ECCB) and Legg Mason Inc. (NYSE:LM) are Asset Management companies, competing one another. We will contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. 26 6.16 N/A -0.73 0.00 Legg Mason Inc. 33 1.14 N/A -0.36 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. and Legg Mason Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. and Legg Mason Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Legg Mason Inc. 0.00% -0.9% -0.4%

Analyst Recommendations

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. and Legg Mason Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Legg Mason Inc. 0 2 0 2.00

Competitively the consensus target price of Legg Mason Inc. is $35.5, which is potential -5.69% downside.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. and Legg Mason Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 42.96% and 91.3%. On the other hand, insiders held about 1.4% of Legg Mason Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. -0.15% 0.57% 1.05% 1.39% -0.34% 3.67% Legg Mason Inc. -2.64% -0.11% 11.39% 29.37% 9.96% 47.63%

For the past year Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. was less bullish than Legg Mason Inc.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors Legg Mason Inc. beats Eagle Point Credit Company Inc.

Legg Mason, Inc. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides investment management and related services to company-sponsored mutual funds and other investment vehicles including pension funds, foundations, endowments, sovereign wealth funds, insurance companies, private banks, family offices, individuals, as well as to global, institutional, and retail clients. It launches and manages equity, fixed income, and multi-asset customized portfolios through its subsidiaries. The firm also launches and manages mutual funds and exchange traded funds for its clients through its subsidiaries. It invests in private and public equity, fixed income, and multi asset markets across the globe through its subsidiaries. Through its subsidiaries, the firm also invests in alternative markets. It also employs a combination of fundamental and quantitative research to make its investments through its subsidiaries. Legg Mason, Inc. was founded in 1899 and is based in Baltimore, Maryland.