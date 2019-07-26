Comparison of Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. (ECCB) and Clough Global Equity Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLQ)

As Asset Management companies, Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. (NYSE:ECCB) and Clough Global Equity Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLQ) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. 26 6.20 N/A -2.27 0.00 Clough Global Equity Fund 13 22.08 N/A 0.49 27.02

Table 1 highlights Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. and Clough Global Equity Fund’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. and Clough Global Equity Fund’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Clough Global Equity Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. and Clough Global Equity Fund has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 42.96% and 27.94%. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.04% of Clough Global Equity Fund’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. -0.72% -0.91% 1.2% 0.42% 0.42% 2.88% Clough Global Equity Fund -1.41% 1.69% 6.43% -1.85% -5.16% 22.14%

For the past year Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. was less bullish than Clough Global Equity Fund.

Summary

On 4 of the 5 factors Clough Global Equity Fund beats Eagle Point Credit Company Inc.

Clough Global Equity Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Clough Capital Partners, L.P. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It employs fundamental and quantitative analysis with a bottom up stock picking approach to create its portfolio, with focus on factors such as a company's competitive position, quality of company management, quality and visibility of earnings and cash flow, balance sheet strength, and relative valuation. The fund follows a theme-based investment process which involves focusing on such events as industry consolidation, technological change, an emerging shortage of a product or raw material, and changes in government regulations. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the S&P 500 Index. Clough Global Equity Fund was formed on January 25, 2005 and is domiciled in the United States.