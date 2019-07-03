Comparison of Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. (ECCA) and Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ERC)

Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. (NYSE:ECCA) and Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ERC), both competing one another are Asset Management companies. We will compare their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Eagle Point Credit Company Inc.
|25
|6.20
|N/A
|-2.27
|0.00
|Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund
|12
|10.99
|N/A
|-0.01
|0.00
Table 1 demonstrates Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. and Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 shows us Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. and Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Eagle Point Credit Company Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider and Institutional Ownership
The shares of both Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. and Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund are owned by institutional investors at 3.74% and 0% respectively. Comparatively, 17.42% are Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund’s share held by insiders.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Eagle Point Credit Company Inc.
|0.01%
|-0.07%
|0.51%
|1.14%
|0.51%
|1.18%
|Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund
|-0.97%
|-0.97%
|1.33%
|2.86%
|-4.75%
|10.28%
For the past year Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. has weaker performance than Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund
Summary
On 3 of the 4 factors Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund beats Eagle Point Credit Company Inc.
