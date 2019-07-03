Comparison of Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. (ECCA) and Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ERC)

Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. (NYSE:ECCA) and Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ERC), both competing one another are Asset Management companies. We will compare their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. 25 6.20 N/A -2.27 0.00 Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund 12 10.99 N/A -0.01 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. and Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. and Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. and Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund are owned by institutional investors at 3.74% and 0% respectively. Comparatively, 17.42% are Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. 0.01% -0.07% 0.51% 1.14% 0.51% 1.18% Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund -0.97% -0.97% 1.33% 2.86% -4.75% 10.28%

For the past year Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. has weaker performance than Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund

Summary

On 3 of the 4 factors Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund beats Eagle Point Credit Company Inc.