Comparison of Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund (EGIF) and Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NUO)

As Asset Management businesses, Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:EGIF) and Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NUO), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund 15 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund 14 15.90 N/A 0.70 21.49

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund and Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund 0.00% 0% 0% Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 51.35% of Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund shares and 24.55% of Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund shares. Insiders owned 0.07% of Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund shares. Comparatively, 0.17% are Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund -0.07% -2.05% 3.24% 3.45% -0.35% 21.32% Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund 1.45% 3.73% 5.68% 12.76% 9.71% 12.87%

For the past year Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund has stronger performance than Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund

Summary

Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund beats on 3 of the 5 factors Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund.