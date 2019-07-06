Comparison of Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund (EGIF) and Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NUO)

As Asset Management businesses, Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:EGIF) and Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NUO), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund
|15
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
|Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund
|14
|15.90
|N/A
|0.70
|21.49
Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund and Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund.
Profitability
Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both businesses.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional and Insider Ownership
Institutional investors owned 51.35% of Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund shares and 24.55% of Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund shares. Insiders owned 0.07% of Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund shares. Comparatively, 0.17% are Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund’s share owned by insiders.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund
|-0.07%
|-2.05%
|3.24%
|3.45%
|-0.35%
|21.32%
|Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund
|1.45%
|3.73%
|5.68%
|12.76%
|9.71%
|12.87%
For the past year Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund has stronger performance than Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund
Summary
Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund beats on 3 of the 5 factors Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund.
