Comparison of Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund (EGIF) and Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. (NYSE:ECCB)

Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:EGIF) and Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. (NYSE:ECCB), both competing one another are Asset Management companies. We will contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund
|15
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
|Eagle Point Credit Company Inc.
|26
|6.19
|N/A
|-0.73
|0.00
Table 1 highlights Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund and Eagle Point Credit Company Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund and Eagle Point Credit Company Inc.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Eagle Point Credit Company Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider and Institutional Ownership
Roughly 51.35% of Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund shares are held by institutional investors while 42.96% of Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 0.07% are Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund’s share held by insiders.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund
|0.32%
|0.96%
|1.29%
|10.84%
|1.99%
|24.8%
|Eagle Point Credit Company Inc.
|-0.15%
|0.57%
|1.05%
|1.39%
|-0.34%
|3.67%
For the past year Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund’s stock price has bigger growth than Eagle Point Credit Company Inc.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.