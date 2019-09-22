Comparison of Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund (EGIF) and Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. (NYSE:ECCB)

Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:EGIF) and Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. (NYSE:ECCB), both competing one another are Asset Management companies. We will contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund 15 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. 26 6.19 N/A -0.73 0.00

Table 1 highlights Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund and Eagle Point Credit Company Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund and Eagle Point Credit Company Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund 0.00% 0% 0% Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 51.35% of Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund shares are held by institutional investors while 42.96% of Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 0.07% are Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund 0.32% 0.96% 1.29% 10.84% 1.99% 24.8% Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. -0.15% 0.57% 1.05% 1.39% -0.34% 3.67%

For the past year Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund’s stock price has bigger growth than Eagle Point Credit Company Inc.