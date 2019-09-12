Comparison of Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund (EGIF) and BlackRock MuniYield Arizona Fund Inc. (NYSE:MZA)

Both Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:EGIF) and BlackRock MuniYield Arizona Fund Inc. (NYSE:MZA) compete on a level playing field in the Asset Management industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund
|15
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
|BlackRock MuniYield Arizona Fund Inc.
|14
|15.24
|N/A
|0.33
|43.04
We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund and BlackRock MuniYield Arizona Fund Inc.
Profitability
Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund and BlackRock MuniYield Arizona Fund Inc.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|BlackRock MuniYield Arizona Fund Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider & Institutional Ownership
Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund and BlackRock MuniYield Arizona Fund Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 51.35% and 7.11%. Insiders owned roughly 0.07% of Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund’s shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.01% of BlackRock MuniYield Arizona Fund Inc.’s shares.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund
|0.32%
|0.96%
|1.29%
|10.84%
|1.99%
|24.8%
|BlackRock MuniYield Arizona Fund Inc.
|-0.5%
|2.63%
|1.74%
|8.76%
|-3.57%
|14.89%
For the past year Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund was more bullish than BlackRock MuniYield Arizona Fund Inc.
Summary
On 3 of the 5 factors BlackRock MuniYield Arizona Fund Inc. beats Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund.
