Comparison of Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund (EGIF) and BlackRock MuniYield Arizona Fund Inc. (NYSE:MZA)

Both Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:EGIF) and BlackRock MuniYield Arizona Fund Inc. (NYSE:MZA) compete on a level playing field in the Asset Management industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund 15 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 BlackRock MuniYield Arizona Fund Inc. 14 15.24 N/A 0.33 43.04

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund and BlackRock MuniYield Arizona Fund Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund and BlackRock MuniYield Arizona Fund Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund 0.00% 0% 0% BlackRock MuniYield Arizona Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund and BlackRock MuniYield Arizona Fund Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 51.35% and 7.11%. Insiders owned roughly 0.07% of Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund’s shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.01% of BlackRock MuniYield Arizona Fund Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund 0.32% 0.96% 1.29% 10.84% 1.99% 24.8% BlackRock MuniYield Arizona Fund Inc. -0.5% 2.63% 1.74% 8.76% -3.57% 14.89%

For the past year Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund was more bullish than BlackRock MuniYield Arizona Fund Inc.

Summary

On 3 of the 5 factors BlackRock MuniYield Arizona Fund Inc. beats Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund.