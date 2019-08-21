Comparison of Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund (EGIF) and ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited (NYSE:ASA)

Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:EGIF) and ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited (NYSE:ASA), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Asset Management. These factors are particularly influence the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund 15 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited 11 107.24 N/A -0.33 0.00

Demonstrates Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund and ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund and ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund 0.00% 0% 0% ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 51.35% of Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund shares are owned by institutional investors while 32.94% of ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 0.07% of Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.11% of ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund 0.32% 0.96% 1.29% 10.84% 1.99% 24.8% ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited -5.13% 7.45% 25.72% 17.01% 20.47% 25.05%

For the past year Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund was less bullish than ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited.

ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It primarily invests in stocks of companies engaged in the exploration, mining or processing of gold, silver, platinum, diamonds, or other precious minerals. The firm employs fundamental analysis, with a focus on bottom-up research to make its investments. ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited was founded in 1958 and is based in San Mateo, California with an additional office in Buffalo, New York.