Comparison of Eagle Financial Bancorp Inc. (EFBI) and Home Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:HBCP)

This is a contrast between Eagle Financial Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:EFBI) and Home Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:HBCP) based on their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Savings & Loans and they also compete with each other.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eagle Financial Bancorp Inc. 16 4.32 N/A 0.23 68.48 Home Bancorp Inc. 36 3.46 N/A 3.36 10.87

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies. Home Bancorp Inc. seems to has higher revenue and earnings compared to Eagle Financial Bancorp Inc. The company that is presently more expensive of the two stocks is the one that has a higher P/E ratio. Eagle Financial Bancorp Inc. is trading at a higher P/E ratio than Home Bancorp Inc., indicating that it is presently more expensive of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Eagle Financial Bancorp Inc. and Home Bancorp Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eagle Financial Bancorp Inc. 0.00% 1.2% 0.3% Home Bancorp Inc. 0.00% 9.1% 1.2%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Eagle Financial Bancorp Inc. and Home Bancorp Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 10.1% and 38.2% respectively. Insiders held roughly 11.73% of Eagle Financial Bancorp Inc.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 4.8% of Home Bancorp Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Eagle Financial Bancorp Inc. -0.38% -1.56% 8.17% -1.19% 1.16% 3.82% Home Bancorp Inc. 0.33% 1.08% 3.49% -8.43% -17.3% 3.14%

For the past year Eagle Financial Bancorp Inc. has stronger performance than Home Bancorp Inc.

Summary

Home Bancorp Inc. beats Eagle Financial Bancorp Inc. on 6 of the 9 factors.