Comparison of Eagle Financial Bancorp Inc. (EFBI) and Flushing Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:FFIC)

Both Eagle Financial Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:EFBI) and Flushing Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:FFIC) compete on a level playing field in the Savings & Loans industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eagle Financial Bancorp Inc. 16 4.32 N/A 0.23 68.48 Flushing Financial Corporation 22 3.67 N/A 1.77 12.39

Table 1 demonstrates Eagle Financial Bancorp Inc. and Flushing Financial Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Flushing Financial Corporation is observed to has higher revenue and earnings than Eagle Financial Bancorp Inc. The business that is presently more expensive of the two stocks is the one that has a higher price-to-earnings ratio. Eagle Financial Bancorp Inc.’s shares have been trading at higher price-to-earnings ratio which means it is presently more expensive than Flushing Financial Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Eagle Financial Bancorp Inc. and Flushing Financial Corporation’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eagle Financial Bancorp Inc. 0.00% 1.2% 0.3% Flushing Financial Corporation 0.00% 9.3% 0.8%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 10.1% of Eagle Financial Bancorp Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 79.3% of Flushing Financial Corporation are owned by institutional investors. Eagle Financial Bancorp Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 11.73%. Competitively, insiders own roughly 3.7% of Flushing Financial Corporation’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Eagle Financial Bancorp Inc. -0.38% -1.56% 8.17% -1.19% 1.16% 3.82% Flushing Financial Corporation -2.57% -3% -3.43% -3.89% -15.11% 2.04%

For the past year Eagle Financial Bancorp Inc. was more bullish than Flushing Financial Corporation.

Summary

On 6 of the 9 factors Flushing Financial Corporation beats Eagle Financial Bancorp Inc.

Flushing Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Flushing Bank that provides banking products and services primarily to consumers, businesses, and governmental units. The company offers various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, demand accounts, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit. Its loan portfolio comprises mortgage loans secured by multi-family residential, commercial real estate, one-to-four family mixed-use property, one-to-four family residential property, and commercial business loans; construction loans; small business administration loans and other small business loans; mortgage loan surrogates, such as mortgage-backed securities; the United States government securities, corporate fixed-income securities, and other marketable securities; and consumer loans, including overdraft lines of credit. The company also offers cash management products; and operates iGObanking.com, an Internet branch that offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. In addition, it offers banking services to public entities comprising counties, cities, towns, villages, school districts, libraries, fire districts, and various courts. As of December 31, 2016, the company operated 19 full-service offices located in the New York City boroughs of Queens, Brooklyn, and Manhattan; and in Nassau County, New York. Flushing Financial Corporation was founded in 1995 and is based in Uniondale, New York.