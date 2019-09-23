Comparison of Eagle Financial Bancorp Inc. (EFBI) and Central Federal Corporation (NASDAQ:CFBK)

Eagle Financial Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:EFBI) and Central Federal Corporation (NASDAQ:CFBK), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Savings & Loans. These factors are particularly influence the risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eagle Financial Bancorp Inc. 16 4.33 N/A 0.20 79.65 Central Federal Corporation 12 2.16 N/A 1.21 10.07

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Eagle Financial Bancorp Inc. and Central Federal Corporation. Central Federal Corporation seems to has lower revenue, but higher earnings compared to Eagle Financial Bancorp Inc. Presently more expensive of the two stocks is the company with a higher price-to-earnings ratio. Eagle Financial Bancorp Inc. is presently more expensive than Central Federal Corporation, because it’s trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Eagle Financial Bancorp Inc. and Central Federal Corporation’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eagle Financial Bancorp Inc. 0.00% 1.1% 0.2% Central Federal Corporation 0.00% 11.8% 0.8%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Eagle Financial Bancorp Inc. and Central Federal Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 11.2% and 24.2% respectively. Insiders owned 11.73% of Eagle Financial Bancorp Inc. shares. Insiders Competitively, owned 15.7% of Central Federal Corporation shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Eagle Financial Bancorp Inc. 0% 0.32% 1.8% -1.43% -10.7% 4.48% Central Federal Corporation 0.25% 0.95% -4.32% 11.56% -6.8% 4.36%

For the past year Eagle Financial Bancorp Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Central Federal Corporation.

Summary

On 6 of the 9 factors Eagle Financial Bancorp Inc. beats Central Federal Corporation.