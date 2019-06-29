Comparison of Eagle Capital Growth Fund Inc. (GRF) and The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK)

Eagle Capital Growth Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GRF) and The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK) have been rivals in the Asset Management for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eagle Capital Growth Fund Inc. 8 38.14 N/A -0.41 0.00 The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation 49 2.62 N/A 3.77 12.35

In table 1 we can see Eagle Capital Growth Fund Inc. and The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Eagle Capital Growth Fund Inc. and The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eagle Capital Growth Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation 0.00% 10.2% 1.1%

Analyst Ratings

Eagle Capital Growth Fund Inc. and The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Eagle Capital Growth Fund Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation 0 4 1 2.20

Competitively The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation has a consensus target price of $48, with potential upside of 8.72%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Eagle Capital Growth Fund Inc. and The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 3.86% and 90.7% respectively. Eagle Capital Growth Fund Inc.’s share held by insiders are 13.34%. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.2% of The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Eagle Capital Growth Fund Inc. -2.6% -3.62% -2.6% 9.5% 6.43% 2.47% The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation -3.2% -11.58% -11.29% -4.1% -18.83% -1.19%

For the past year Eagle Capital Growth Fund Inc. has 2.47% stronger performance while The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation has -1.19% weaker performance.

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation beats Eagle Capital Growth Fund Inc.