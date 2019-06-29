Comparison of Eagle Capital Growth Fund Inc. (GRF) and The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK)

Eagle Capital Growth Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GRF) and The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK) have been rivals in the Asset Management for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Eagle Capital Growth Fund Inc.
|8
|38.14
|N/A
|-0.41
|0.00
|The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation
|49
|2.62
|N/A
|3.77
|12.35
In table 1 we can see Eagle Capital Growth Fund Inc. and The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 provides Eagle Capital Growth Fund Inc. and The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Eagle Capital Growth Fund Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation
|0.00%
|10.2%
|1.1%
Analyst Ratings
Eagle Capital Growth Fund Inc. and The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Eagle Capital Growth Fund Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation
|0
|4
|1
|2.20
Competitively The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation has a consensus target price of $48, with potential upside of 8.72%.
Insider & Institutional Ownership
The shares of both Eagle Capital Growth Fund Inc. and The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 3.86% and 90.7% respectively. Eagle Capital Growth Fund Inc.’s share held by insiders are 13.34%. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.2% of The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation’s shares.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Eagle Capital Growth Fund Inc.
|-2.6%
|-3.62%
|-2.6%
|9.5%
|6.43%
|2.47%
|The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation
|-3.2%
|-11.58%
|-11.29%
|-4.1%
|-18.83%
|-1.19%
For the past year Eagle Capital Growth Fund Inc. has 2.47% stronger performance while The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation has -1.19% weaker performance.
Summary
On 6 of the 8 factors The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation beats Eagle Capital Growth Fund Inc.
